Residents at Rose of Sharon apartments without hot water as temperatures drop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With temperatures dropping, people rely on hot water and a warm place to sleep that much more.

But at the Rose of Sharon apartments in Savannah, some people say they haven’t had that for close to a week.

“What’s going on right now...the boilers went out,” said resident Willie Ellis.

Ellis is only experiencing the water issues. He’s lived here for six years and says he’s been doing his best to manage while the property owners try to fix the problem.

“I noticed the water problem Friday evening. My girlfriend when she came upstairs to wash my dishes and there was no hot water. At first they told us to let it run for about five,10-15 minutes and we let it run for 45 minutes and still didn’t have no hot water.”

Ellis has been staying positive about the situation saying the boiler probably hasn’t been replaced since the building was built.

“The temperature’s dropping a lot then you got to boil your water, but I mean you know these are senior citizens up here...back in the 50s that’s what we had to do boil our water.”

WTOC was told management had a meeting with residents in the building about this Tuesday.

The property manager said in a statement:

“We have been working with the city, our maintenance staff and a vendor to resolve the hot water issues as quickly as possible. The issue was caused by a pump that went out and replacement parts are not available locally.”

The property manager said at the moment no accommodations are being made while the parts come in.

When WTOC asked if there have been any issues with heat, they replied “It is only hot water. There is heat and cold water.”

A resident handed WTOC a letter sent to residents this evening that says they are expecting the hot water to be back on tomorrow....at the latest Friday.

