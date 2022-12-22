Sky Cams
Richmond Hill Police Department searching for missing woman

Tiffany Perry
Tiffany Perry(Richmond Hill Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Tiffany Perry is 33 years old, 5 foot 5 inches tall, and 155 lbs.

Police say the clothing description is unknown.

She was last seen on Dec. 16 leaving her home in the Live Oak subdivision.

She is driving a 2006 maroon Acura with a Georgia tag of RGS8568.

The car was last seen Dec. 16 on Skidaway Road.

If you have any information about her location please contact Bryan County Dispatch at 912-756-2626.

