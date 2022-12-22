Richmond Hill Police Department searching for missing woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Tiffany Perry is 33 years old, 5 foot 5 inches tall, and 155 lbs.

Police say the clothing description is unknown.

She was last seen on Dec. 16 leaving her home in the Live Oak subdivision.

She is driving a 2006 maroon Acura with a Georgia tag of RGS8568.

The car was last seen Dec. 16 on Skidaway Road.

If you have any information about her location please contact Bryan County Dispatch at 912-756-2626.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.