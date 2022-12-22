Santa makes special delivery to children’s hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The big man in red, who typically keeps a low profile during his toy deliveries, was anything but that Thursday.

Trading in his reindeer for a hog and his sleigh for a truck and trailer.

Of course, still full of toys.

This delivery, now in its second year, all came together because something caught the eye of a local firefighter after dropping patients off at the hospital.

“I saw all the different colors; I’d never seen it before and wanted to know what it was. I figured it was kids’ stuff. Came over the next morning, spoke to a couple ladies who were very nice and in two weeks set this up last year,” said organizer Kennith Roundy.

What Roundy had seen, was the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital, and after one visit he was hooked.

“This year we spent a good bit more time. Four or five months, really asked what they needed,” explained Roundy.

And once again Santa, along with some help from The Wingmen of Savannah and Abate of Georgia District 11, delivered.

“Watching all the kids come out and their faces light up. No one wants to be here; they have to be here. So, if a blanket, or toy, or Captain America can make them smile for ten minutes then it’s all worth it,” Roundy says.

For Jessie Johnson, who’s 3-year-old daughter Sonora is battling pneumonia it did much more than make her smile.

“It gives us a lot of encouragement and hope, especially this time of year. It’s the first time she’s been out of bed in five days. She hasn’t really wanted to do much of anything. Of course, hearing Santa was coming on a motorcycle, and firefighters, she’s couldn’t resist coming out.”

Which for Kennith, “it’s just makes it all the better man. You’re positively impacting a child’s life during Christmas and the holiday season. Man, not just with toys but showing you that, even though it’s cold out, maybe mom doesn’t have a lot of money, maybe things are tight, maybe you’re hurting, there’s people around you that still care and are willing to go out of their way to make sure you have a good Christmas.”

They are planning to make continue this toy delivery next year and if you’d like to help you can contact Roundy at 912-659-4349.

