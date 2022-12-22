Savannah economy in “good shape” even as we head for a possible recession in 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The economy in 2022 across the nation can be described as a recovery year, according to Dr. Michael Toma, a economics professor at Georgia Southern University. But what happens as we flip the calandar to 2023?

Dr. Toma says the best way to describe the economy is like a hike. We went up a steep grade this year with economic gains but we will start off the new year on a plateau and resting spot before we begin climbing uphill again at the end of 2023.

Locally, Dr. Toma says in 2022, the retail trade and tourism sectors were strong and we also saw growth in logistics and manufacturing. Overall this past year was good for the region’s economy, adding about 10,000 workers to the workforce, equaling about 6%. But those numbers were so high it just isn’t sustainable.

So as we head into 2023, the labor market will be tight, causing more pressure for increased pay. “I think there will be robust demand for labor throughout 2023 and into 2024 and in our regional economy that should continue to help the consumer pocketbook in the form of increased wages simply because there will be more competition for labor in our regional economy,” Dr. Toma said.

From a nationwide standpoint, we could enter a recession in the middle of the year and could head out of the recession by this time next year or early in 2024. Even with that, Dr. Toma says we are in good shape here in the Savannah region, especially with the Hyundai plant and its suppliers starting to ramp up at the end of next year and be full swing by 2024.

