Savannah police officers deliver toys to families

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, Savannah police officers doubled as Santa’s helpers as they toured Savannah in trolleys filled with toys.

Many of those toys were donated by you when you dropped them off right here at WTOC.

CPL. Barry Lewis with SPD says they are just happy to see the smiles on kids faces.

“It’s about making a child smile. Somebody who might not be able to get any smiles in this year. This is their time to smile because we’re here to give and give and give. The kids are loving it. We’ve got little ones coming out grabbing the baby dolls, we’ve got basketballs for the big guys. It is a fun time. It is something we enjoy doing each and every year.”

Cpl. Lewis says this is the 10th year the Savannah Police Department has put on the event.

