Travelers begin to see impacts from winter weather at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people have already started their holiday travels to make sure that they’re either home for the holidays or with family.

The Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport is expected to see about 60,000 travelers just this weekend.

While threats of severe weather across the country could have an impact on travel plans if you’re leaving the Peach State, many travelers said they were able to get in and out without any major issues.

“Everything was fine, we left our house at like 4 in the morning, it was a little bumpy on the way in, but other than that, it was great,” said Rachael Gorab and Brendan Taylor, who are traveling from Burlington, VT.

Many travelers are trying to beat the winter weather expected in parts of the country later this week with many airports packed with holiday travelers.

“Newark Airport was kind of crowded. It’s the first time I’m coming down where it was that crowded, so I really didn’t give myself enough time because I thought it was going to be a normal day. I just made the plane. It was tough,” said Leonard D’Ambrosia, who is traveling from Staten Island, NY

Many recommending that you leave yourself more time to get to your flight – even pilots.

“I was missing 16 passengers coming out of New York that were trying to connect to come down to Savannah. We ended up with a reroute, holding the flight at the gate long enough to get everyone on board. So they’re here for Christmas,” said Capt. Rick Redfern, a pilot with United Airlines and Mesa Airlines.

With the weather making for less than ideal flying conditions.

“We had a horrible flight out of Charlotte this morning, bumpy nasty ride all the way into Washington-Dulles, I knew it was going to be bumpy back into here.”

Regardless, many are just excited to be reunited with their loved ones.

“We’re so excited, we’ve been waiting and waiting, I just come so early because I don’t want her not to have someone at the gate to give her a big hug!” said Sofie Sedgwick, who is traveling from New York City, and Birdie Sargent, from Bluffton.

And others hoping for some warmer weather or maybe, just somewhere without snow.

“I’m wearing shorts anyway. I’m used to 20 degree weather, so if it’s 50 here, it’s warm.”

Above all else, all the travelers said they’re excited to get to their destinations to start their holiday celebrations.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.