Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Unborn baby killed after expectant mom, 9 months pregnant, shot in back

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Javier Williams. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Police are investigating a shooting in South Carolina that killed a man and killed a pregnant woman’s unborn child.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the woman was nine months pregnant and shot in the back. Although she survived, her unborn baby did not.

Officers were called to the Cardinal Glenn apartments around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of gunshots.

By the time police arrived, the two shooting victims had already been taken to the hospital. Witnesses told officers that the man and woman were getting inside their car when a suspect approached them and shot them.

The male victim, identified as 24-year-old Gabriel Goode, was shot in the leg and died at the hospital Wednesday morning.

The female victim was shot in the back and suffered non-life-threatening injuries but lost her unborn child.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Javier Williams. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder.

Records show Williams had just bailed out of jail on Monday, the day prior to the shooting, for gun and drug charges that he received a few days before.

On Wednesday, Williams appeared in court where a judge told him he could face the death penalty for the murder charge. He also faces a total of up to 45 years in prison for other charges related to the shooting, including attempted murder and possession of a machine gun.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Tiffany Perry
Richmond Hill Police Department searching for missing woman
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of cold weather

Latest News

A classroom that previously was used for girls sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec....
Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's president, addresses Capitol Hill.
A historic visit from Ukraine's Zelenskyy
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Temperatures fall far and fast as winter storm threatens US
Women walk down to the metro at the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Ukraine welcomes leader back from US; Putin dismisses trip
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
GOP releases their own Jan. 6 report focusing on security failure