Warming shelters opening ahead of freezing temperatures for the holiday weekend

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities are opening warming centers as sub-freezing temperatures move into the area.

Grace House Day Center on 120 Farm St. in Savannah will be open Friday, Saturday and Monday from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

An Emergency Warming Center at 2333 Ogeechee Rd. will be open when wind chills are below 20 degrees or below on Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church in Rincon will open as a warming shelter this weekend. It will be open Friday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help staff the shelter. Donations of sleeping bags, blankets and food have also been requested.

The MLK Observance Committee in Bluffton is opening up a warming center at the Rotary Club on Shultz Road. This center will open for Friday at 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. Organizers say they’ll evaluate opening through Sunday based on need.

Sea Island Presbyterian Church on Sea Island Parkway in Beaufort will open as a warming shelter this weekend. It will open Friday to Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. All families are welcome.

