Appeals court denies Parker’s Corp.’s motion for separate trial in lawsuit

Parker’s Corporation’s appeal to be tried separately in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has been dismissed.
By Thomas Gruel
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parker’s Corporation’s appeal to be tried separately in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has been dismissed.

Beach, 19, was killed in a boating crash in which Paul Murdaugh was reportedly driving his father’s boat while under the influence.

Parker’s attorney P.K. Shere released a statement Friday morning on the appeals court ruling:

We are obviously disappointed in today’s decision, but ultimately, we look forward to presenting our case at trial and exonerating Tajeeha Cohen and Parker’s.

Parker’s, along with Alex Murdaugh, was named in a lawsuit filed by Beach’s mother claiming Paul was able to buy alcohol while underage from the convenience store.

Parker’s filed a motion to stand trial separately earlier this year, claiming being tied to Alex Murdaugh would not allow them to have a fair trial.

That motion was initially granted before a judge reversed his decision.

Parker’s appealed, and on Thursday, a South Carolina Appeals Court approved a motion filed by Beach’s mother to dismiss that appeal, meaning Parker’s will stand trial in the lawsuit along with the other defendants, including Alex Murdaugh.

