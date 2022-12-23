Sky Cams
Church on Savannah’s southside providing a place to stay during cold holiday weekend

St. George’s Episcopal Church
St. George’s Episcopal Church(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When people without a home walk through the doors at St. George’s Episcopal Church this holiday weekend, they’ll be greeted with several items to keep them warm in below freezing temperatures.

Father David Lemburg says providing a warm place to stay and hot meals is something that was much needed for the homeless community on the southside of Savannah.

“We just want people to be warm for the holidays.”

They’re ready to serve up to 80 people with blankets, coats, hats, and more all day and all night through Christmas. The donations were made possible because of the Chatham Savannah Housing Authority.

“We here about things downtown Savannah and that’s great. That’s wonderful but people on the south side are a many and we have a long history our selves and there’s a real need to help neighbors helping neighbors,” said Father Lemburg.

Father Lemburg says a local pizzeria is donating food and several southside folks have been dropping off what they can.

Lemburg says he’s touched by everyone’s willingness to help.

“There’s an outpouring of generosity from neighbors to neighbors and that’s the thing. Our guest tonight that’s our goal to take care of them as best we can.”

He says they only have about a dozen volunteers signed up this weekend.

Any help they can get is appreciated, especially during those overnight shifts to bring in a Merry Christmas with those who might have been on the street if it wasn’t for their warm welcome.

