Dylan’s Friday Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A strong cold front will move in today. Right now, the moisture looks to be out of here before the cold air is around, so I am still just forecasting a slight chance for rain showers. High temps today will happen this morning before the front passes.

We’ll continue cooling for the rest of the day until we end up in the mid-30s by sunset. The wind will pick up this morning with gusts up to 40 mph. Be sure to bring anything inside that could blow away, and be very careful commuting around.

Temperatures will tank Friday into Saturday with lows Saturday morning near 20 degrees for Savannah! This is when it will feel like single digits around the area. Due to the hard freeze, Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days.

All areas have a chance to drop into the single digits for inland areas during the early morning hours. Please protect yourself, your pets, and your pipes this weekend. Sunday morning, will also see lows in the lower 20s with highs only in the upper 30s on Christmas Eve and lower 40s on Christmas afternoon.

The cold air sticks around into next week with lows still in the mid-20s Monday morning. A warming trend then begins as we enter the last week of the year. Highs return to the lower 50s on Tuesday with sunny skies throughout most of next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.