Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office believes inmate died of natural causes

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 25-year-old inmate died at the Effingham County Jail on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s office investigators believe the death of Nathaniel Rought was from natural causes.

Investigators say there was no indication of foul play involved and CPR was administered immediately.

This incident is under investigation.

