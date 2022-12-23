Sky Cams
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office believes inmate died of natural causes

Nathaniel Rought
Nathaniel Rought(Effingham County Jail)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 25-year-old inmate died at the Effingham County Jail on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s office investigators believe the death of Nathaniel Rought was from natural causes.

Investigators say there was no indication of foul play involved and CPR was administered immediately.

This incident is under investigation.

