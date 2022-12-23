GSP trooper continues annual toy donation event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An annual tradition of spreading holiday joy in Darien continues.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Maj. Thornell King held his annual “TK Toy Giveaway” on Friday.

Each year, he collects toys from different people donating and hands them out to children all over McIntosh and Liberty counties. This is the 11th year he has done this.

Around 500 children were able to go home with a toy on Friday.

Maj. King says it’s all about seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces.

“I think that if we didn’t do this for a lot of kids, they wouldn’t have Christmas. And what would that be like? So that’s just why we’re doing it. Not for the notoriety or anything like that. It’s just for to make sure every child has a toy at Christmas,” Maj. King said.

Meals were also handed out to those in need. They had shrimp, grits, hotdogs and more.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.