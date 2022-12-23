Jamie’s Frigid Christmas Weekend Forecast 12-23-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - That wind! We’ve had multiple wind gusts recorded at 40mph from Claxton to Savannah to Alma, even a 47mph gust in Beaufort! Arctic high pressure continues to build across the the southeast today and will remain through next week.

Temperatures keep falling as well as dewpoints; so if you do have a fire tonight outside, please don’t leave it; an ember could carry in the wind and start a fire. Near sunset we should have freezing temperatures west of I-95 and upper 30s along the coast. Wind advisory remains in place until 9pm with frequent gusts of 40-45mph.

The gusty winds combined with low temperatures from the mid teens inland to the upper teens along the coast will result in wind chill values as low as zero inland to the single digits across the coastal counties. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the entire area from 7 PM this evening until 11 AM Saturday.

Saturday afternoon, even with mostly sunny skies, maximum temperatures will struggle to get above freezing in the afternoon. We’ll eek out a 35°. So with a forecast morning low of 18° and an afternoon high of 35° it’ll be oh so close to records set during the infamous “White Christmas” of 1989, that was 16°/34°.

Christmas: 21/44 with sunny skies and perhaps another wind chill advisory needed if winds continue to be brisk. If Santa brings outdoor toys, please bundle up and don’t spend more than 30 minutes outside in the morning to prevent frostbite or even hypothermia.

Lows Sunday night will once again dip into the upper teens inland and low to mid 20s across the viewing area. Monday afternoon highs will be in the middle 40s with sunshine.

Temperatures will increase daily next week, with highs in the low 60s by Thursday, and our morning lows get out of the freezing range. There will be rain chances by New Year’s!

MARINE... Rest of Today: Gale force winds are still being reported at NOAA buoy 41008, so we extended the Gale Warning for the GA waters within 20 nm to 4 PM today. Seas will build to 5-9 ft. Saturday through Wednesday: Strong high pressure will continue to build across the waters early Saturday. A pinched pressure gradient in the morning will relax during the day, and wind gusts will decrease to around 25 kt by the afternoon. Small Craft Advisories will be needed for all marine zones for gusty WNW winds and seast 5-7 feet beyond 15 nm. Marine conditions are expected to improve Saturday night into Sunday. Northwest winds will subside to around 10-15 kt late Sunday with seas averaging 2-3 feet.

FIRE WEATHER... Relative humidity values are expected to fall to critical levels across portions of our area each afternoon through Monday. Winds should be gusty Saturday, then ease next week. Following coordination with our neighboring office, fire weather partners are not concerned with fuels, so no Fire Danger Statements will be issued.

TIDES/COASTAL FLOODING...Strong offshore winds will likely lead to blowout tides this afternoon and Saturday morning.

Stay Safe, Stay Warm, and Merry Christmas!!

~JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.