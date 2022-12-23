Sky Cams
Savannah’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement worked with hundreds of kids this year

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the Savannah’s alternative approaches to ending gun violence is approaching it’s one year mark.

The city created the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE) to help make neighborhoods safer by engaging with young people.

ONSE just moved into their new home off Waters Ave this week, but that didn’t stop them from working with at least 500 kids this year.

What they told us back in January still remains true. They are trying to get every citizen to be a piece of the puzzle...pieces of the solution to curbing gun violence.

The previously vacant city-owned shopping center on Savannah’s eastside is where you’ll find John Bush and his staff.

With crime happening too often in the city, they’ve had a busy year.

“We have a neighborhood here that I can identify that had about 1,400 gun shots in one year. Just imagine if you live in that neighborhood and you come to school the next day and you haven’t slept. You come to school the next day and you still see all the lights of the police officers, the body being carried off and those things going through your mind...how are you going to act at school that day?” said ONSE’s Director John Bush.

That’s why this program, with the help of all their community partners, has tried to reach as many kids as they can.

Kids who otherwise may not be given a second chance.

“The kids we see, deal with and our partners deal with...these are the kids that get left off the field trip roster. These are the kids that get removed from the classroom. They don’t get all the opportunities or insight.”

Bush said they’ve been able to have about five community events this year.

“Regardless of whether all the youth were there, most of the youth were there, or a good portion of the youth were there...we didn’t have any youth violence in the city [during those events].”

Kids coming out to engage with them, Bush said, can sometimes be their only release.

“They’re not in fight or flight response mode here. There’s no guns, no weapons, no violence. Just youth getting a chance to be youth.”

Bush said they plan to do even more next year.

They will unveil a new curriculum in Savannah-Chatham Schools, Building Bridges Alternative Schools, juvenile court and the Department of Juvenile Justice called “Consequences of Action.”

They’ll also be rolling-out an anti-gun pledge.

WTOC will be checking in with them and following their progress.

