Shoppers brave cold temperatures for last minute holiday shopping

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Less than 48 hours until Christmas means shoppers are doing all they can to get those last-minute gifts.

The weather outside is frightful but the deals inside are delightful.

At least that’s what shoppers have said as they’re braving the unusually cold temperatures to head to the stores.

Bundled up shoppers braved a blustery Broughton Street looking for last-minute holiday gifts.

“I got a good bit of shopping to go,” said Tiesha Adeyemi.

It’s crunch time they say hoping to secure all the gifts they need to go under the tree.

“Normally, we’re ahead of time, we’re good, we’re finished but this year has been like, ‘woah.’” said Nikki Avie.

It comes amid a surge of cold temperatures and wind complicating an already hectic final hours of shopping.

“You know, you have to have gifts under the Christmas tree. We know that’s not what it’s about, but it is what it’s about at the end of the day.”

When asked, “it’s worth it even braving the cold?

Avie said, “yes, it is.”

Packed stores inside…usually a headache for shoppers but today…a reprieve from the cold.”

“Very busy but everyone’s in a good mood. At least we’re not in Chicago or Wyoming or someplace that it’s really cold,” said Jennifer Bovard.

Shoppers say they got just about everything on their list.

“Yeah I definitely wait until the last minute every year. I must really love my mother and sister to get them $200 for two articles of clothing,” Finley Stewart.

“These were our last few gifts, we crossed them off the list, so we’re good now,” said Bovard.

The chilly weather isn’t affecting what is expected to be a hot year for sales.

The national retail federation expects sales to grow 8% over last holiday season leaving both shoppers and businesses very merry this time of year.

