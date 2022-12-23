Soda Pop Shoppe closing after more than three decades

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Locals are saying goodbye to yet another Savannah staple - Soda Pop Shoppe is closing its doors for the final time Friday evening.

It’s been in business for more than three decades.

Since 1989, Soda Pop Shoppe has been serving food at Broughton and Bull Streets.

But owners say its the connection they’ve had with their customers that has kept them in business.

It was a day of hugs and goodbyes outside of the shop today.

Management says they’re closing the store after 33 years for personal health reasons and this is a decision that’s been in the works for just over a year.

And while many loved the shop’s hot dogs and sandwiches, owners credit their success with the restaurant’s family-like atmosphere.

Owner Steve Lewellyn and manager Wilfredo Chavez say regulars have been crucial for business.

“I would say that 70% of the customers are regulars and they love it here because you can get a sandwich and it makes you feel like you’re at home,” said Chavez.

“And they can get involved in all the fighting and bickering going on inside the store,” said Lewellyn.

Lewellyn and Chavez say they’re going to miss their customers the most when they close their doors for good.

They say they’re looking forward to what next in store for them.

