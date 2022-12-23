Travelers impacted by holiday traffic a day before Christmas Eve

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I-95 is packed with people trying to make it to loved ones in time for the holidays and with a lot of cars on the road, comes traffic.

The Georgia Welcome Center off of I-95 had a lot of cars in the parking lot earlier.

Many people stopping inside to take a break from the long rides, stretch their legs, and learn a little bit about our area while their at it.

Marci and Bill Green went to Virginia to see the snow and are now on their way back to Florida.

What should have been a 12 hour ride has turned into all day affair.

“Traffic is just really terrible. A lot of very very stop and go. Going 20 miles per hour on I-95,” said Marci Green.

Meanwhile, the Jones family is on their way to spend a magical Christmas at Disney World in Orlando where it’ll be a little warmer than where they’re from in North Carolina.

They say the constant stand still traffic is adding about four hours to their trip.

“Definitely taken longer than normal for us to make our way to North Carolina to Florida. It’s been a lot of stops and go at unusual spots that we didn’t see coming up but it’s to be expected. A lot of people are traveling this time but at least it’s sunny despite it being cold,” said Keyasha Jones.

Travelers said their have been accidents in their way while on I-95 and encourage others to be careful on one of the busiest days of the year on the road.

