Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

TSA finds disassembled gun in jars of peanut butter

A TSA officer found parts of a disassembled firearm concealed inside two jars of peanut butter.
A TSA officer found parts of a disassembled firearm concealed inside two jars of peanut butter.(Transportation Security Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Transportation Security Administration officer at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport found himself in a bit of a sticky situation Thursday.

He was screening some checked baggage when one of the bags triggered an alarm, according to a TSA spokesperson.

The officer opened the bag and found two plastic jars of creamy peanut butter.

Upon closer inspection, the spokesperson reported, he found parts of a disassembled semi-automatic handgun hidden inside. The gun’s magazine was loaded with bullets.

TSA officials notified the Port Authority Police, who confiscated the items, tracked down the traveler in the terminal and arrested him.

Civil penalties for attempting to bring undeclared weapons onto a flight can cost up to $15,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
Tiffany Perry
Richmond Hill Police Department searching for missing woman
City of Savannah
Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of cold weather

Latest News

FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for...
CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas
Soda Pop Shoppe
Soda Pop Shoppe closing after more than three decades