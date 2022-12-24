Christmas Eve fire destroys home in Bryan Co.

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - An early morning fire destroyed a home in Bryan County Saturday morning.

According to Bryan County Fire Chief, Freddy Howell, a neighbor on the 300 block of Bluff Road in the Keller section reported a fire at a home in the area around 7 a.m.

Officials say firefighter had a difficult time battling the fire due to the lack of hydrants in the area, the bitter cold and strong winds. Mutual aid support was requested from Liberty County.

Chief Howell said the fire was not extinguished until after 10 a.m. and about 80% of the home was destroyed.

The owners of the home were out of town for the holidays, but are said to heading back to Bryan County.

Firefighters were able to save the family’s cat from the home and is being taken care of by neighbors.

The cause of the fire has not been determined but is under investigation.

