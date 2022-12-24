Family reunited with dog missing since 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - It was a Christmas miracle for a family in North Carolina when they were reunited with their dog who disappeared in 2020.

Thanks to a tracking chip, she was found hundreds of miles away in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nicholas Dawson is being reunited with one of his best friends.

“I never thought I’d see her again. You know, it’s been two years,” Dawson said.

It’s been two years since Dawson’s dog, Isis disappeared from her home in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Somehow, the six-year-old American Staffordshire terrier ended up 700 miles away in Florida.

Since Isis had a tracking chip, the Humane Society in Broward County was able to locate Dawson.

On Friday, they were reunited with belly rubs and joy.

Isis is special to Dawson because she helped him through tough times.

“She was my companion, and I was going through some things, you know, and it was just me and her,” he said. “So, it’s good to have her back.”

Now that they are reunited, his children can’t wait to see Isis again too.

As they get in the car and back on the road to North Carolina, his family will be complete just in time for Christmas.

“I think it’s going to mean a lot. I mean it’s given me a newfound kind of hope in the holidays and have hope and things like that,” Dawson said. “That something this small, this means a lot to me.”

It’s still unclear how Isis ended up in Florida, but now, she is safe and will be home for the holidays.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.