Holiday travelers try to avoid delays at airport, get home for Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The threat of severe weather has a lot of people trying to avoid a travel nightmare Friday night.

Thousands of people across the country are experiencing delays and cancellations.

The last thing any traveler wants to see in the days leading up to Christmas is their flight on here “delayed” or “cancelled.”

A lot of travelers WTOC spoke with said they are expecting bad weather. They are anticipating it, but that doesn’t make it any easier.

The Savannah/Hilton Head Airport said they are expecting 60,000 people to travel through the airport this weekend.

Kelly Edge is one of those travelers hoping for the best.

“We’re trying to get to California to see our grand babies”, said Kelly Edge.

Like a lot of families, they said this Christmas is special for them and she doesn’t want to spend it on zoom.

“This is the first Christmas that our grandbaby who’s now 2 1/2 understands there’s Santa, there’s grandma, there’s grandpa...so it’s so much more special when you have a little one that actually gets it.”

While there are a lot of travel disruptions happening nationwide and some in our area, the airport said they’ve worked hard to get ahead of it this year.

“Fortunately, I do think the airlines planned better. I remember one Christmas when there was a huge storm in Minneapolis and it was a debacle after that. They try to avoid that so they will issue those waivers, get people to change their flights earlier and then they go into overtime mode to make up,” said Lori Lynah, Director of Marketing & Air Service Development at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

For the most part, many travelers said they staying patient and hopeful they will get to where they need to be.

Edge said, “they’re telling us tomorrow maybe, but we have a standby opportunity...we’re gonna sit here and wait it out and keep trying.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.