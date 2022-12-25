Sky Cams
Dylan’s Christmas Eve Forecast

Due to the hard freeze, Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Due to the hard freeze, Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days. Some areas have a chance to drop into the single digits during the early morning hours. Please protect yourself, your pets, and your pipes this weekend.

Tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures in the upper teens to lower-20s, but it will feel like the single digits to lower teens. By that afternoon, I’m tracking sunny skies with highs only in the lower-40s, but I’ll only feel like the mid-30s for most.

The cold air sticks around into next week with lows still in the lower-20s Monday morning. Then, a warming trend then begins as we enter the second-half week of the year. Highs return to the lower 50s by Tuesday, with sunny to mostly sunny skies throughout the majority of the week.

We might even make it into the upper-60s to lower-70s by New Year’s Eve, but we’re also tracking a few rain chances heading into the start of 2023. So, be sure to stay updated throughout the week!

