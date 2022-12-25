Old Savannah City Mission experiencing high turnout due to below freezing temperatures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The temperatures are staying below freezing this Christmas Eve and several area shelters are opening their doors to help those that need it.

Jermaine Ray, who’s the program director here at Old Savannah City Mission says that usually, on a cold day they’d see roughly 60 people but this Christmas Eve, they had 85 people needing to get out of the cold.

“We’ve got a lot of new faces, so that means we have individuals coming from probably homeless camps, or just trying to get out of the elements,” Jermaine Ray said.

Old Savannah City Mission has gone beyond just providing a warm place to stay at night.

They’ve been operating under emergency relief protocol for the past two weeks which allows them to accept people during the day, give them snacks- and even give them a place to watch football this Christmas Eve.

And on Christmas they’ll have some new clothes to wear.

It’s all in an effort to bring the holiday spirit to life, for those who need it most.

“They’re missing family, missing friends. And we want to make sure that they have everything possible to make it a joyful event for them tomorrow, so we have many organizations that have bought us clothes, jackets, sleeping bags, blankets, hats.”

Of course these efforts aren’t possible without the help of volunteers.

According to Ray, there’s been an influx of people willing to give their time on Christmas weekend.

“We’ve had so many different church groups and so many people come out to just lend a hand, Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, to help us prepare the meals for the homeless men and women tomorrow.”

Dinner isn’t the only Christmas Day activity the Old Savannah City Mission is putting on Sunday.

They’ve also been collecting toys through a toy drive the last few weeks.

Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. , those that need to can come here with their kids to get some toys, as well as clothes and jackets if they need them, too.

