2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.

Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire.
Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire.

Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic.

Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden City Fire crews spraying water on the back side of the building.

Nobody was hurt, but two people are now without a home.

Pineland Drive is located off Ogeechee Road between Dean Forest and Chatham Parkway.

