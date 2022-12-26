Sky Cams
Busy travel day after Christmas underway

(ky3)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’ve been on the highways you’ve probably noticed a lot of people hitting the road.

The official Christmas holiday travel period doesn’t end until midnight Monday as lots of folks are heading home after Christmas weekend.

WTOC caught up with people gassing up at a rest stop off I-95, and they were from all over the place.

Some folks from North Carolina, Massachusetts, and Montreal.

They all gave me similar accounts of what it’s been like on the roads saying that I-95 in particular had several rough patches.

”When we got on 95, we went like, ‘Woah!’ because it was really backed up. But we prayed, we said our prayer, we’re traveling, traveling grace and mercy, we said our prayer, and we’re just gonna have a good time regardless. We’re gonna take this lemon and make it into lemonade,” Traveler Aquilla Cavanaugh said.

“Good until today. 95 is stop and go,” Traveler Pat Stilwell said.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, there have been nine roadway deaths in the state this holiday travel period though none of those in our area.

They’re recommending that you drive carefully and pay attention to your surroundings- especially as it gets dark out..

