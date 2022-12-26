Dylan’s Monday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Due to the hard freeze, Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. Please protect yourself, your pets, and your pipes again through the start of this week. This morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures in the mid to lower-20s, but it will feel like the upper teens for some.

By this afternoon, I’m tracking sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper-40s, but I’ll only feel like the mid-40s for most. Then, a warming trend then begins as we enter the middle of the week. As high pressure moves into the area, it’ll dry out our weather and give us lots of sunshine each day.

Highs return to the lower 50s by Tuesday, with sunny to mainly sunny skies throughout most of the week. As this high pressure moves east, it’ll increase our moisture and shift our winds out of the south. This means we might even reach the upper-60s to lower-70s by New Year’s Eve!

However, we’re also tracking scattered rain chances moving in with our next system through our holiday weekend. So, be sure to stay updated throughout the week!

