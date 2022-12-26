How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses.

Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.

“We’re estimating that we saw around 3000 folks with leaks,” Director of Public Affairs Pam Flasch said.

That comes out to about 5% of their customers, as BJWSA serves around 60,000 Lowcountry homes.

“That led to some low pressure system areas and so we’re monitoring those right now and we’re asking customers to check for leaks, shut off their valves if they suspect they have leaks.”

She says if temperatures drop below freezing again, there are still precautions you can take.

“Tonight again, drip those lines make sure your pipes are insulated and do everything you can to avoid any of this tomorrow.”

They say the warmer temperatures on the way throughout the later part of this week will certainly be a welcome site, as they say the high fluctuations in these weather patterns shouldn’t cause you any more problems.

