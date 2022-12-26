‘It’s been really, really successful:’ Fight the War Within Foundation hosts Christmas dinner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is supposed to be a time of joy but for many people, it can also be a hard time, especially if you spend it alone.

Luckily, one organization in Savannah came together to give anyone that needed it a place to go.

If there’s one thing in this world that brings people together it’s food.

The Fight the War Within Foundation knows that and that’s why for the third year running, they hosted a Christmas dinner for anyone that wanted to come.

“Holidays can be a really difficult time for people for a lot of different reasons.. if you’re struggling with isolation, if you’re not close to family members, if you’re geographically separated,” Miranda Briggs said.

So a Christmas meal, Briggs figures, might make things just a little easier.

The meal, starting with a prayer.

For you say when I was hungry, you did not feed me, and those are not those type of people.

Giving thanks for the opportunity to spend Christmas with others.

The meal, at this point is a tradition that started in 2020 a time when many people were feeling especially lonely.

“It’s been really, really successful. This is the third year that we’ve done Thanksgiving and Christmas, and I don’t see us stopping this,” Briggs says.

To Briggs, it’s important to have the meal on the actual holiday.. not before or after.

It could be a challenge to get volunteers on those days- but in actuality, Briggs says, it hasn’t been and maybe, that’s because they see it as more than just volunteering.

“Over time, we’ve really seen a lot of core people come out because you learn that this is part of our family now. This is an extended family.”

An extended family that comes together to laugh, eat, and enjoy their time together.

Just like everyone hopes to on Christmas.

The meal was catered by the Dive Savannah..

There was enough food for 125 people any leftovers were donated to military first responders at Hunter Army Airfield.

