Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 12-25-2022

Lots of sunshine to start the last week of 2022 as high High pressure will remain the dominant feature through late week. Rain chances increase for New Year's Weekend as low pressure approaches from the west.

Temperatures continue to slowly warm; no one has made it to 50°, but that will change tomorrow and soon we’ll be in the 70 for afternoon highs!

A cold front is approached quickly from the west but as it approaches the coast, will lack moisture; however, our neighbors in Atlanta could get some flurries. What a tease! Clouds increase and our lows won’t get as cold, but still a hard freeze: middle 20s, freezing at the coast.

Tuesday we’ll finally reach some 50s but with increasing clouds, Lowcountry will struggle to get out of mid to upper 40s. Lows plunge below freezing for the last morning for a while: 26°-34° inland to the coast respectively.

Wednesday we’ll have middle 50s for highs and Thursday middle 60s. Friday we’ll approach 70° in the afternoon.

A larger cold front will dig across the east and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will surge in ahead of it. We’ll have a good chance of rain Saturday into Sunday impacting New Year’s Eve, just how much is questionable, and we’re going to add a low end chance for thunderstorms. No snow with this one either. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s in the morning and near 70° in the afternoon.

MARINE... Tuesday through Saturday: Broad high pressure across the eastern half of the U.S. will extend across the local water supporting northerly winds around 5-10 kt. Winds will gradually veer, becoming solidly NE Wednesday night and easterly by Friday. Tranquil seas are expected through Wednesday night (2 feet or less) before increasing to 2-4 feet. Seas will increase to 4-6 feet Saturday.

FIRE WEATHER... Relative humidity values could again dip below critical values again this afternoon. However, winds will remain below critical thresholds.

