Shoppers rush to make returns the day after Christmas

Savannah Tanger Outlets
Savannah Tanger Outlets(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Tanger Outlets went from being closed on Christmas to being full of people Monday, most of them making returns and exchanges while it’s still on the top of their minds.

When the Outlets opened at 10 a.m., the parking lots were already full of people ready to hit the stores.

WTOC talked to some workers who told me that things were busy as soon as they opened, with people spending gift cards or exchanging clothing items that didn’t fit.

The consensus from shoppers was that it’s better to make your returns sooner rather than later- and maybe take advantage of post Christmas sales, while you’re at it.

“I’m not a procrastinator, and I feel like if I keep it- I’m a teacher- so, if I go back to work and I keep it and it’s in my closet, it’s gonna stay there and I’m gonna forget and I’m not gonna return it, so I feel like the best way to do that is just to go and get it done so I don’t have to worry about it later,” Shopper Stacey Mcnelly said.

“I’m just coming in, I’m in the Atlanta area, so I get to spend some time with my family, have a good time, get some deals and get some clothes,” Shopper Miranda Mcneal said.

If you do have something to return or exchange, you might want to check with the person who gave you the gift to see how long you have to do that, though it’s usually better to do it sooner rather than later, because a lot of stores have a 30-day Christmas return policy.

