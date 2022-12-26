Sky Cams
Travelers experience flights delays after Christmas

By Tyler Manion
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks coming in to the Hilton Head Island airport Monday dealt with a wide variety of travel experiences, with the main variable being when their flight was originally supposed to depart.

“It was crowded but it left on time, got in on time, it was really good,” Traveler Laura Burnet said.

“We had the first flight in the morning and our flight the night before was coming from Charlotte, so it was coming from down south, so I knew the weather was going to be decent and I wasn’t too worried about it getting up here,” Traveler Ben Alexander said.

Not everyone’s trips finished on time though. It took this woman 30 hours to get here from Toronto and she understandably didn’t want to be interviewed after finding out her luggage never left Canada.

She said her initial flight was supposed to leave days ago and when it got canceled, she almost lost hope. Her daughter is getting married on Dec. 28 on Hilton Head though, so she knew she couldn’t give up.

Thankfully yesterday she made a flight with just 20 minutes notice from the airline, arriving today completely exhausted and relieved. That relief is a common theme here, as folks were happy to make it to their Lowcountry holiday, despite the winter storm.

Throughout the day, none of the six flights in and out had cancellations, with a few small delays being as bad as it got.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

