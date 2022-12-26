Where to recycle your Christmas tree and leftover boxes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday begins the clean up from Christmas.

If you have a lot of toy boxes or shoe boxes laying around the house, there’s a place for you to take them.

The Chatham County Resource Conservation and Recycling Education Center always sees an increase in drop offs right after the holiday.

If you got a new phone, tv or other electronics for Christmas, you can take the old items to the recycling center. They also take paper, plastic and cardboard – but they ask that you sort out the materials before you come to drop them off.

When you get there, workers will take the items out of your car or trunk for you.

Since the start of the pandemic – they have seen a huge increase in the amount of cardboard being brought in from people getting their gifts online and shipped to their house.

“We’ve had a major uptick in the amount of people that bring cardboard to us, where it used to be every 4,5 or 6 cars now it is every car or every other car that has a bunch of cardboard boxes from things that get shipped to their house. So, we actually had to add a second compactor to account for the amount of volume that we were getting with the cardboard,” said Ally Findlay with Chatham County Resource Conservation and Educational Center.

They do not take wrapping paper, Styrofoam, bubble wrap or other packing materials. They are located on Eisenhower Drive.

They will be closed Monday, so gather up your stuff and then Tuesday through Saturday they will be open from 8:30 a.m. to5 p.m.

As you start the clean up process, don’t forget you can extend the life of your Christmas tree by bringing it for the chipper.

They start that collection Monday at the Savannah Airport, but don’t worry if you need a little more time before saying goodbye to your tree – they will be collecting for a few weeks.

All you have to do is head to the airport and follow the signs to where to take your tree. It runs through January 7 but you can drop it off anytime that works for you.

Each year they collect hundreds of trees that help them with projects all around the airport.

“Well, we can use them in actual ponds if we need to, we grind them up and use them as mulch and just various things throughout the airport, we’ve got a lot of landscaping, we’ve got a lot of acres so we can usually find good use for them,” said Lori Lynah with Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.

The process to drop them off is easy, but don’t forget to make sure all of the lights, ornaments, garland and everything else is off the tree before you drop it off.

