Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As you start the clean up process from the holiday weekend, don’t forget you can extend the life of your Christmas tree by bringing it for the chipper.

Starting Monday you can bring your tree to the airport.

If you need a little more time before saying goodbye to the holiday decor they will be collecting for a few weeks.

All you have to do once you’re at the airport is follow the signs.

You have through January 7 to recycle your tree.

The donation site is always open so you can drop it off anytime.

Each year they collect hundreds of trees that help them with projects all around the airport.

“Well, we can use them in actual ponds if we need to, we grind them up and use them as mulch and just various things throughout the airport, we’ve got a lot of landscaping, we’ve got a lot of acres so we can usually find good use for them,” Lori Lynah said.

Make sure all of the lights, ornaments, garland and everything else is off the tree before you drop it off.

You can recycle your tree at:

Savannah/ Hilton Head International Airport

Richmond Hill at J F Gregory Park

Beaufort County

Hilton Head – Coligny Beach Parking lot

