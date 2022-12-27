Sky Cams
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide

Crime scene tape
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a murder-suicide Friday.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found Ebony Drayton, 29, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Drayton died as a result of her injuries.

27-year-old Anthony Jackson, was also shot at the home but left immediately after the shooting.

Jackson was located at Treat Avenue and Mosley Street. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

After that, officers responded to the 200 block of Randolph Street and found Devante Daniels, 30, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to link all scenes.

Police say, the preliminary findings indicate that Daniels shot Drayton, who he has a child with, and Jackson at the Pennsylvania Avenue residence before returning to Randolph Street and shooting himself.

The investigations remain ongoing.

