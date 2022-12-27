Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Dylan’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

This morning, I'll look for starting temperatures in the mid to upper-20s, but it will feel like the mid to lower-20s teens for some.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures in the mid to upper-20s, but it will feel like the mid to lower-20s teens for some. By this afternoon, I’m tracking sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid-50s, but I’ll only feel like the upper-40s to lower-50s for most.

Then, a warming trend then begins as we enter the middle of the week. As high pressure moves into the area, it’ll dry out our weather and give us lots of sunshine each day. Highs return to the mid-60s by Thursday, with sunny to mainly sunny skies throughout most of the week.

As this high pressure moves east, it’ll increase our moisture and shift our winds out of the south. This means we might even reach the upper-60s to lower-70s by New Year’s Eve! However, we’re also tracking scattered rain chances moving in with our next system through our holiday weekend.

So, be sure to stay updated on the latest throughout the week! Then, we’ll continue to track more above-average temperatures heading into the first week of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
One person dead following shooting in Claxton
One person dead following a chase on Ogeechee Road
UPDATE: All lanes of Ogeechee Road between Cottonvale and Elk reopened after fatal chase
Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire.
2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Subfreezing start to our Tuesday
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast
Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 12-25-2022
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Dylan’s Monday Morning Forecast
WTOC First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Christmas Eve Forecast