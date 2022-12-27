Dylan’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures in the mid to upper-20s, but it will feel like the mid to lower-20s teens for some. By this afternoon, I’m tracking sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid-50s, but I’ll only feel like the upper-40s to lower-50s for most.

Then, a warming trend then begins as we enter the middle of the week. As high pressure moves into the area, it’ll dry out our weather and give us lots of sunshine each day. Highs return to the mid-60s by Thursday, with sunny to mainly sunny skies throughout most of the week.

As this high pressure moves east, it’ll increase our moisture and shift our winds out of the south. This means we might even reach the upper-60s to lower-70s by New Year’s Eve! However, we’re also tracking scattered rain chances moving in with our next system through our holiday weekend.

So, be sure to stay updated on the latest throughout the week! Then, we’ll continue to track more above-average temperatures heading into the first week of 2023.

