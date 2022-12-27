Sky Cams
Eagles fans turn out for Georgia Southern at the Camellia Bowl

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - It was a tough day for Georgia Southern fans, as the University of Buffalo takes home the title in the 2022 Camellia Bowl.

Some dedicated members of Eagle Nation met up in Montgomery, Alabama to support the team.

“We’ve got grilled pork, grilled ham, chicken, and biscuits and gravy,” said David Jaynes.

Southern student Jacob Fetty drove from North Carolina to Alabama.

Being a senior, this is my last game as a student. There was no way I was going to miss it,” said Fetty.

Hundreds got there early enough to welcome the team to the stadium for a bowl game and one last game of the year.

“Games are so much fun. Eating and drinking with friends and family. It’s so much fun. You can’t beat it,” said Kaitlynn Smith.

Fans say they’re excited to be in a bowl when many didn’t expect much from a team with a new coach and lots of changes. But they’re grateful for a football family that pulls together.

“Eagle Nation is awesome. They’re into the games. Electric atmosphere. Family oriented,” said Troy and Evelyn Archie.

And they’ll travel week after week to cheer on their Eagles.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

