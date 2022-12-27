Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Ertle’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-27-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After some morning clouds we’ve got abundant sunshine and 50s! Everyone has reached or breached the 50° mark from Hilton Head to Hazlehurst. We’ll be about 49° at 5:28pm sunset.

Daybreak Wednesday: given hours of strong radiational cooling, low temperatures should range from the mid 20s inland to upper 20s to lower 30s toward the coast, lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Still some subfreezing temperatures along Hwy 301 and in the Lowcountry but 39° at the beaches and we warm to about 65° with wall to wall sunshine.

Friday Daybreak will be the first in a while where minimum temperatures remain above freezing across the entire WTOC viewing area: Low to mid 40s are expected inland and near 50 degrees for our islands. Upper 60s for highs some may breach 70° south of the Altamaha.

High pressure will retreat into the Atlantic Friday night as deep subtropical moisture ahead of a cold front. We’ll have scattered showers through Saturday night/Sunday morning. I’m taking out the thunderstorms in the forecast; I think we’ll just see cloudy skies and some decent rain.

Conditions will dry out later Sunday and into the first half of next week as high pressure returns.

MARINE... Winds will be predominately NE through Thursday with speeds 5-10 kt, seas 3 ft or less before increasing to 2-4 feet late Thursday. Winds will veer around to the south heading into the weekend as the cold front approaches from the west. A bit stronger winds are anticipated during this time, but gusts should stay shy of 25 kt. Saturday there may be a Small Craft Advisory.

FIRE WEATHER... Relative humidity is expected to drop to near or below critical values this afternoon, but winds will be less than 10 mph.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
One person dead following shooting in Claxton
One person dead following a chase on Ogeechee Road
Motorcyclist killed in crash wanted by U.S. Marshals for escaping federal prison
Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire.
2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Najja Simmons, 23, told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was...
Son fatally shoots stepfather for allegedly abusing mother, police say

Latest News

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Dylan’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
Subfreezing start to our Tuesday
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast
Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 12-25-2022
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Dylan’s Monday Morning Forecast