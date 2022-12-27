Ertle’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-27-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After some morning clouds we’ve got abundant sunshine and 50s! Everyone has reached or breached the 50° mark from Hilton Head to Hazlehurst. We’ll be about 49° at 5:28pm sunset.

Daybreak Wednesday: given hours of strong radiational cooling, low temperatures should range from the mid 20s inland to upper 20s to lower 30s toward the coast, lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Still some subfreezing temperatures along Hwy 301 and in the Lowcountry but 39° at the beaches and we warm to about 65° with wall to wall sunshine.

Friday Daybreak will be the first in a while where minimum temperatures remain above freezing across the entire WTOC viewing area: Low to mid 40s are expected inland and near 50 degrees for our islands. Upper 60s for highs some may breach 70° south of the Altamaha.

High pressure will retreat into the Atlantic Friday night as deep subtropical moisture ahead of a cold front. We’ll have scattered showers through Saturday night/Sunday morning. I’m taking out the thunderstorms in the forecast; I think we’ll just see cloudy skies and some decent rain.

Conditions will dry out later Sunday and into the first half of next week as high pressure returns.

MARINE... Winds will be predominately NE through Thursday with speeds 5-10 kt, seas 3 ft or less before increasing to 2-4 feet late Thursday. Winds will veer around to the south heading into the weekend as the cold front approaches from the west. A bit stronger winds are anticipated during this time, but gusts should stay shy of 25 kt. Saturday there may be a Small Craft Advisory.

FIRE WEATHER... Relative humidity is expected to drop to near or below critical values this afternoon, but winds will be less than 10 mph.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

