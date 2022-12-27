Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Evans County MLK Day event plans

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday will be a “Day On, Not a Day Off” in Evans County - as organizers of the local observance celebration encourage everyone to “Remember, Celebrate and Act.”

Ryan Romblin is the chairman of the Observance Committee.

He is here this morning with a look ahead to the events that include a parade on Monday, January 16th.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
One person dead following shooting in Claxton
One person dead following a chase on Ogeechee Road
Motorcyclist killed in crash wanted by U.S. Marshals for escaping federal prison
Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire.
2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Najja Simmons, 23, told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was...
Son fatally shoots stepfather for allegedly abusing mother, police say

Latest News

Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club expanding to Lowcountry
Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club expanding to Lowcountry
How to make New Years drinks
How to make New Years drinks
How to make New Years drinks
How to make New Years drinks
Evans County MLK Day event plans
Evans County MLK Day event plans