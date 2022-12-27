Sky Cams
Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club expanding to Lowcountry

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this year, the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club celebrated the 100th anniversary of its charter. Next year, the club and its impact in the Coastal Empire will continue to grow when it opens a new facility in Hinesville.

Mark Lindsay is the CEO of the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club. He joined us with Charles Branson, who will be the director of the Liberty County Club when it opens in January.

