2022 Camellia Bowl: Keys to victory for Georgia Southern

MONTGOMERY, AL. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles are set to clash with Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl on Tuesday at noon.

Offensively, Georgia Southern has to run the football with success. As great as the passing offense has been for Kyle VanTrease and the Eagles - the Buffalo pass defense has been equally as solid. The Bulls only allow 216 yards per game through the air and have forced 12 interceptions.

Clay Helton stresses VanTrease needing that support from the rushing attack.

“You’ve watched Jalen White who has 1,100 total yards within this system. Gerald Green is going to walk out there as a 600 yard back. We are averaging 150 yards per game rushing. It is a great compliment in what we do in passing the game. It is needed and it supports Kyle. Usually when we are running the ball, it makes for fun days. That support from the run game will be needed tomorrow,” Southern Head Coach Clay Helton said.

The Eagles defense will be put to the task of facing a dual threat quarterback in Cole Snyder, along with a balanced rushing attack that has scored 21 times on the ground this season. Buffalo wants to run the football and the Georgia Southern defense that has struggled against doing so this season has to rise to the occasion.

“Real good big offensive lineman guys that run the football well. RPO’s and mesh routes all of those things. What we have to do is first of all stop the run game. Then when we get them on third and long - we have to go get the quarterback. It is simple as that,” Georgia Southern Defensive Lineman Dillion Springer said.

Lastly, Georgia Southern looks to use what should feel like a home crowd to their advantage. Many Buffalo fans are unable to make the trip due to the winter storm. The support has been there all season and the players do not take it for granted.

“We couldn’t have done what we did this season without all of them. Every single one of them. To come down here for my senior year and be a part of that atmosphere, that fan base and that tradition has been nothing short of special for me. It is a phrase we have said a lot towards the end of this year. One more time. We need them one more time, you know, we are not at Paulson, but I want them to bring the power of Paulson down here,” VanTrease said.

“Eagle Nation, you all have been great all year. Go ahead and bring the power of Paulson down to Montgomery one more time and let’s do it,” Springer said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.