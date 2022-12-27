Georgia Southern fans preparing for Camellia Bow

MONTGOMERY, AL. (WTOC) - Severe weather in New York will keep much of Buffalo’s fan base from getting there.

Georgia Southern fans have certainly showed up to root on the Eagles. But travel problems in New York have their opponent’s fans stranded. Members of Eagle Nation hope they can show some good sportsmanship and support when the other team arrives Tuesday.

When word of the weather issues got to Eagles fans, a conversation started in planning a welcome for the Buffalo team when they arrive at the stadium. Not trash talking, but a since show of support for a team that might not have many fans tomorrow, through no fault of their own.

“When you think about it, if Buffalo wasnt’ able to make it, we wouldn’t have a bowl game ourselves. So we might as well make the best of it while we’re here,” Organizer Daryle-Lynn Roberts said.

They’re also looking at setting up a GoFundMe or some other platform to help relief efforts in New York. Roberts says even from team to team, football is family and they want to do what they can to help.

“They say they want to give them a show of support, at least until the kickoff.”

