One person dead following shooting in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a shooting in Claxton.

According to police, an Evans County Deputy heard gunshots in the area of East James Street Sunday.

Claxton Police Officers responded to assist in locating the gunshots.

Police say one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted to provide life saving measures along with EMS but the person died on scene.

