Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Respiratory viruses could surge after the holidays, experts warn

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational sign while walking to her office on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Public health experts fear a surge in respiratory viruses following holiday gatherings and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

They are concerned about three viruses in particular: influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Holiday gatherings provide extra opportunities for these illnesses to spread and cases surged after Thanksgiving.

Another factor is the wave of flight cancellations sweeping the country, causing large amounts of people to be stuck in crowded, stressful settings at airports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seasonal flu activity remains high but continues to decline across the country.

There has been a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Flight Aware said Southwest Airlines canceled about 60% of its scheduled flights. (CNN, KTRK, NEW YORK STATE POLICE, TWITTER, BUFFALO AIRPORT)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
One person dead following shooting in Claxton
One person dead following a chase on Ogeechee Road
Motorcyclist killed in crash wanted by U.S. Marshals for escaping federal prison
Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire.
2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.
Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Najja Simmons, 23, told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was...
Son fatally shoots stepfather for allegedly abusing mother, police say

Latest News

Texas car wash frozen with icicles
Air travelers stand in an enormous line Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Southwest Airlines...
Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations
The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Buffalo faces more snow after deadliest storm in decades
One person dead following a chase on Ogeechee Road
Motorcyclist killed in crash wanted by U.S. Marshals for escaping federal prison