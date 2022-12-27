Security video shows crash that killed escaped inmate on Ogeechee Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A late Monday night police chase in Chatham County left one man dead.

Georgia State Patrol says it all started when a trooper tried to pull over a man on a motorcycle for speeding but he didn’t pull over and things ended with a fatal crash along Ogeechee near Cottonvale Road.

Since Monday night, GSP confirmed to WTOC the driver escaped federal prison and had outstanding warrants with U.S. Marshals.

Georgia State Patrol says that the chase started on Quacco Road.

About two and a half miles into the chase, security video shows the motorcyclist hit the back of a Kia Spectra. The Spectra started spinning out.

The man was thrown from his motorcycle and landed in the left lane.

The driver of the Spectra and another person got out of their car to check on the man, while one GSP car turns around and a few others arrive from behind.

Part of Ogeechee Road was shut down from around 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. last night.

People that live in the area said that several other roads in the area were blocked off, making it difficult for them to get to their homes.

Georgia State Patrol hasn’t released the identity of the man who died yet because his family hasn’t been notified.

The Chatham County Coroner’s office said that they have his body.

