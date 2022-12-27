Sky Cams
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off." (SOURCE: Natalie McClain)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Ever had a dance battle with your teacher?

A group of students at one school challenged their teacher to a dance-off between exams on Dec. 23. The results sent them all screaming.

The student went straight into “attack mode” first.

But the students’ teacher Yolanda Turner brought her A game.

Assistant principal Natalie McClain filmed the moment with her eighth graders.

The video quickly went viral.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

