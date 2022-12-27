Tourists visit Savannah for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Winter might be the offseason for a lot of tourist destinations, but not Savannah and definitely not this year.

One look at River Street and you can tell just how many people decided to call Savannah home for the holidays.

“This is was one of the top listed places, had a bunch of great reviews of places for couples to go, so we were like, we should go, let’s try it out,” Vistors Sean Kang & Rachel Graham said.

Kang and Graham aren’t the only ones that had that same idea.

“We’re full, we’re pretty much packed up right now for the day, for the week until New Years,” Stephen Mobley said.

It is, of course, a welcome stream of business between Christmas and New Years.

The guestbook at the Ballastone Inn shows people visiting from as far away as California to experience the holidays in Savannah.

“The entire city is still pretty much decorated, nobody’s taking anything down, they’re not in a hurry which is really nice,” Vistor Maria Crider said.

“We wanted to still come in this time when it was still decorated for Christmas, and had all the historic stuff, so that was part of our plan too,” Kang & Graham said.

Crider isn’t a Savannah first-timer but Kang and Graham are.

Mobley says once people come here once- it’s pretty likely that they’ll be back again.

“The popularity of Savannah and kind of what it’s become these days is just what drives people here. Nobody’s seen it before, and then they come and see it and they come over and over and over again, which is awesome,” Mobley said.

Mobley says he is anticipating a little bit of a slowdown after the New Year, but he is fully expecting things to pick right back up around Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.