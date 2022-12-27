Tybee Island Kwanzaa underway

TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - Kwanzaa officially kicked-off Monday night.

It was a very special celebration on Tybee Island as Savannah’s Kwanzaa Krawl expanded to the island, for the first time.

Dozens gathered earlier this evening at North Beach Bar and Grill.

The Krawl brings people together all 7 nights and also highlights various black-owned and African-inspired businesses across our region.

More than anything, organizers, including Tybee’s MLK Human Rights Organization and Alderwoman Kesha Gibson Carter, say it’s a chance to bring people together from all walks of life.

Every night of Kwanzaa has a different them.

Night one is Umoja or Unity.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.