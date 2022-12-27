Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Tybee Island Kwanzaa underway

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - Kwanzaa officially kicked-off Monday night.

It was a very special celebration on Tybee Island as Savannah’s Kwanzaa Krawl expanded to the island, for the first time.

Dozens gathered earlier this evening at North Beach Bar and Grill.

The Krawl brings people together all 7 nights and also highlights various black-owned and African-inspired businesses across our region.

More than anything, organizers, including Tybee’s MLK Human Rights Organization and Alderwoman Kesha Gibson Carter, say it’s a chance to bring people together from all walks of life.

Every night of Kwanzaa has a different them.

Night one is Umoja or Unity.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found 5-month-old Kason Thomass in a stolen car outside Papa Johns Pizza in...
Police found kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Soda Pop Shoppe
Soda Pop Shoppe closing after more than three decades
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire.
2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve

Latest News

THE News at 11
Tybee Island Kwanzaa
Christmas tree recycling
Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Savannah
Christmas Tree
Where to recycle your Christmas tree and leftover boxes
Old Savannah City Mission
Old Savannah City Mission experiencing high turnout due to below freezing temperatures