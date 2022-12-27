University of Buffalo takes home the title in the 2022 Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - From day one of Clay Helton’s inaugural season, there took some serious buying in and even in a season full of having to overcoming many key injuries, they fought and clawed their way into a postseason berth, keeping a team first approach all the way through the final whistle of Tuesday’s game.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever loved a team as much as this team because of their buy-in, their willingness to be coached, adapting to coaching and taking coaching and fighting for each other,” Georgia Southern Head Coach Clay Helton said.

“Everybody always said, keep fighting keep fighting. Like Dillon Springer says he always writes on his towel keep going. That’s just he DNA of this team,” Georgia Southern Linebacker Khadry Jackson said.

The Eagles kept fighting and kept going. Even when the offense struggled to add together points.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times. We had to be better in the red zone, I turned the ball over, we had a fumble,” Georgia Southern Quarterback Kyle Vantrease said.

The defense, continued to give the Eagles a chance.

“Defensively, they kept us in it enough to be able to stay in the game and keep it a one score game as much as possible,” Georgia Southern Head Coach Clay Helton said.

On two straight possessions, Buffalo found themselves in the red zone late in the game. And both times, the defense rose to the occasion and forced two field goals. The offense then found their fight and ended a 13 play 90 yard drive with a touchdown pass from Vantrease to Jjay Mcafee.

With 3:38 on the clock and three timeouts at their disposal, the Eagles needed one more stop to get the ball back, but Buffalo continued a trend of coming up with big third down conversions and the final two of their 12 being the biggest of them all clinching the Buffalo victory.

But a Georgia Southern team that won just two games a season ago, has plenty to be proud of, never stopping their fight.

“From where we’ve started last January to where we are now – there is a lot to be proud of. It’s not where we want to be and it’s not where we are going to be at the end of the day, but it is huge progression forward. Not only does our coaching staff see it, but I hope Eagle Nation sees that we are better than we were at this point last year,” Helton said.

A foundation for the future has been laid and the future of this program is bright.

“I think we laid a really good foundation for what’s to come for this program and it is something the fans, culture and tradition can proud of and excited for the future for,” Vantrease said.

“Like I said, this is just a small step towards where we are going because we are going up and going places,” Georgia Southern Linebacker Khadry Jackson said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.