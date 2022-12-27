Sky Cams
UPDATE: All lanes of Ogeechee Road between Cottonvale and Elk reopened after fatal chase

One person dead following a crash on Ogeechee Road(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a fatal chase on Ogeechee Road Monday night.

According to a trooper, the chase started with a traffic violation. A motorcyclist drove past with its rear lights off.

The chase went on for about 2 1/2 miles from Quacco Road to Cottonvale and Ogeechee until the driver of the motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle and fell off the bike.

EMS arrived on scene and did CPR, but the driver was pronounced dead.

Chatham County Police confirms all lanes are back open.

We will update you when we learn more about what happened.

Georgia State Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

